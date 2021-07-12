Analyzing Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) & NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP)

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) and Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NLS Pharmaceutics and Nurix Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NLS Pharmaceutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nurix Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

NLS Pharmaceutics currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 246.32%. Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.86%. Given NLS Pharmaceutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NLS Pharmaceutics is more favorable than Nurix Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NLS Pharmaceutics and Nurix Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A -$2.86 million ($0.41) -7.51 Nurix Therapeutics $17.82 million 61.59 -$43.24 million ($2.76) -8.97

NLS Pharmaceutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nurix Therapeutics. Nurix Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NLS Pharmaceutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NLS Pharmaceutics and Nurix Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A N/A Nurix Therapeutics N/A -31.10% -17.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of NLS Pharmaceutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NLS Pharmaceutics beats Nurix Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Its lead product candidates include Quilience, for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and Nolazol, for the treatment of ADHD. NLS Pharmaceutics AG was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Stans, Switzerland.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications. It also develops NX-0255, a CBL-B inhibitor for ex vivo use to enhance adoptive T-cell therapy; DeTIL-0255 for tumor infiltrating lymphocytes therapy; KINASE-CTM3 to treat T cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and LIGASE-INH2 for immuno-oncology. In addition, the company develops programs, such as COVID-CTM1, COVID-CTM2, and COVID-CTM3 that are designed for protein degradation to SARs CoV2 targets. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for cancer and other challenging diseases patients; and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as Nurix Inc. and changed its name to Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

