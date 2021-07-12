Insider Selling: CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Director Sells $69,240.00 in Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Director Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Larry Mcneill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Larry Mcneill sold 6,000 shares of CleanSpark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $114,540.00.

CLSK opened at $15.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.91 million, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 5.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96. CleanSpark, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 97.53%. On average, research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLSK. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth $3,000,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

