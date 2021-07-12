Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo Sells 2,450 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $42,238.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,932.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Belluzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $37,877.00.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $17.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,387,000 after purchasing an additional 188,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 681,950 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

