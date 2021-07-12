Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Get Unitil alerts:

Separately, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE:UTL opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Unitil has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $798.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.17.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Unitil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,989,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 63,157 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unitil (UTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.