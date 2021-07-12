Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on TSLX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.21.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.21%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

