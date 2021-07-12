WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $31.64.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

