Vectura Group’s (VEC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Vectura Group alerts:

Shares of LON VEC opened at GBX 154.13 ($2.01) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £922.67 million and a PE ratio of 7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Vectura Group has a 52 week low of GBX 93.78 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 163.80 ($2.14).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vectura Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. Vectura Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.05%.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.