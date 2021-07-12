Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s Largest Position

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.9% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,263,000 after buying an additional 248,186 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 159,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 61,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 494,887 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $60,450,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $145.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.