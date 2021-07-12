REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,402 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of REGENXBIO worth $11,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. UBS Group AG grew its position in REGENXBIO by 9.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in REGENXBIO by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 48,013 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 563.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 83.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.18.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. Equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

