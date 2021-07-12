Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $13.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of PFLT opened at $13.16 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,423,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,794,000 after acquiring an additional 163,880 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth about $22,783,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 102,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,757,000. 26.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

