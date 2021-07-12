Analysts Set Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Target Price at $9.06

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

ADMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,160,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 807,951 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 60,422 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 412.2% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 128,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 74,580 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $221.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.70. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.