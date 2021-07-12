Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) versus Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Critical Contrast

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) and Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Air France-KLM and Sun Country Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air France-KLM 7 3 0 0 1.30 Sun Country Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sun Country Airlines has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than Air France-KLM.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Air France-KLM and Sun Country Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air France-KLM $12.66 billion 0.17 -$8.09 billion ($16.75) -0.29 Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 5.06 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Sun Country Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Air France-KLM.

Profitability

This table compares Air France-KLM and Sun Country Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air France-KLM -80.63% N/A -21.65% Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Air France-KLM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Sun Country Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats Air France-KLM on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services. The company operates in France, Benelux, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Gulf, India, the Asia-Pacific, North America, Caribbean, West Indies, French Guyana, Indian Ocean, and South America. As of December 31, 2019, it operated fleet of 554 aircraft. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

