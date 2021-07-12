JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.52 Million Position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.64% of Retail Value worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RVI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Retail Value from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE RVI opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Retail Value Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.68.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Value Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Value Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

