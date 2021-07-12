UBS Group AG Sells 94,342 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,342 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 113,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 43,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA:ROUS opened at $40.79 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84.

