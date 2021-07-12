Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.55.

Shares of LEVI opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 24,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $688,290.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 676,308 shares of company stock worth $19,343,852 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,588 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,349 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 238.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $160,383,000 after buying an additional 1,865,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

