Wells Fargo & Company Raises Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $144.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.56.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $142.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $142.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 122,254 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,400,000 after buying an additional 42,193 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

