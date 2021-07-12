Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYG. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Investec upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.51. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,488 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,723 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

