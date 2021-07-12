Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Restaurant Brands have underperformed the industry so far this year, various sales-building strategies and franchise business model are likely to aid the company going forward. The company is confident about the Tim Hortons’s long-term growth prospects and remains committed to deliver on its international growth strategy of expanding the brand worldwide. This along with focus on off-premise capabilities through reimaging, drive-thru enhancements, loyalty program and applications are likely to drive growth in the upcoming periods. Although the company has reopened most of its restaurants, the company is likely to witness dismal traffic due the social distancing protocols. This along with dismal comps at Tim Hortons remains a concern. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at $12,300,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

