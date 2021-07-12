State Street (NYSE:STT) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $83.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.43.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.67. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of State Street by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,817,000 after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,200,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.