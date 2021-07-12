Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 5,389 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 829,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

CHRS opened at $13.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.08. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.97.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

