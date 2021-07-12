Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,568,629 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,568,629 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Boston Private Financial worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPFH. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $14.75 on Monday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,859 shares in the company, valued at $773,056.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

