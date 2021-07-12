Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $12,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $22,012,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $17,745,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $9,992,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $5,288,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 527,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 89,062 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,316,141. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $49.54 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.45.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

