Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 7,323 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,734,000 after acquiring an additional 394,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 748,255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 772,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,618,000 after acquiring an additional 74,305 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,528,000 after acquiring an additional 138,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 356,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,399 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $188.05 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $190.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.48.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

