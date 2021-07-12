Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.87% of SpartanNash worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth $1,079,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 15.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 15.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

SPTN opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.