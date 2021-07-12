Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $13,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $279.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 481.28 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.49. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.54 and a 12 month high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $183,852.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,294,392.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,648 shares of company stock worth $6,069,294 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

