Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 3,259.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,590 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 119.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOHU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $18.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $718.51 million, a P/E ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sohu.com Limited has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.88.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

