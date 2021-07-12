Citigroup Inc. Has $786,000 Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 244.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,744 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of IMAX worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in IMAX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in IMAX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in IMAX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in IMAX by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IMAX alerts:

In related news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.01.

IMAX stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.80. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.