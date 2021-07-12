Citigroup Inc. Has $803,000 Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Olin by 701.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

In other Olin news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

