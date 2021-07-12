Citigroup Inc. Purchases 6,759 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $9,074,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $1,285,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 6,187.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 38,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $53,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a PE ratio of -28.74. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

