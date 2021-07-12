Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,848 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 438,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.56. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

