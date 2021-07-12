Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,231 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viasat alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,262.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.