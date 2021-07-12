Bank of Montreal Can Has $437,000 Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Veritex were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $540,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,806.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,350. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

VBTX stock opened at $34.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. On average, analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

