Bank of Montreal Can Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $60.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

