Bank of Montreal Can Buys 793 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 141,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $65.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

IBKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,531,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,103,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,339,077.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 560,000 shares of company stock worth $38,474,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

