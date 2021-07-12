Head-To-Head Contrast: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) & Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Upwork and Workday, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 1 5 0 2.83 Workday 0 7 19 0 2.73

Upwork currently has a consensus price target of $64.14, suggesting a potential upside of 10.92%. Workday has a consensus price target of $273.65, suggesting a potential upside of 14.05%. Given Workday’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Workday is more favorable than Upwork.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upwork and Workday’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $373.63 million 19.52 -$22.87 million ($0.19) -304.37 Workday $4.32 billion 13.73 -$282.43 million ($0.50) -479.88

Upwork has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workday. Workday is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upwork, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Upwork has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workday has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Workday shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -5.12% -7.15% -3.98% Workday -3.81% -0.14% -0.05%

Summary

Workday beats Upwork on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. It also provides cloud spend management solutions; a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement; Workday applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting, including augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. In addition, the company offers Workday applications serving industries, such as healthcare, higher education, and professional services. It serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries; and educational institutions, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

