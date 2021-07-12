Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

PVG has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.54.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Pretium Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth $180,000. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth $4,168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 140.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 414,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 242,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

