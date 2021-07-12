Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after buying an additional 13,099,116 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,335 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,470 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Plains GP by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.