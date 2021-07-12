Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNET. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,665,000 after acquiring an additional 156,356 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 937,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,523,000 after acquiring an additional 743,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 465,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.19.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VNET has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

