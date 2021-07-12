Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE TRNO opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.57. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $67.72.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 146,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45,968 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.