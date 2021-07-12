Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sprott (NYSE:SII) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott (NYSE:SII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

SII stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sprott has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.06.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprott will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,422,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Sprott by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 80,975 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sprott during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Sprott during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sprott during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

