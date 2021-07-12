Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Sells $168,548.32 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Marco Fregenal sold 5,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $168,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marco Fregenal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Marco Fregenal sold 6,088 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $193,841.92.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Marco Fregenal sold 8,069 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $265,792.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Marco Fregenal sold 4,047 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $124,161.96.

FTHM stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $467.45 million and a PE ratio of -93.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.56.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTHM shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

