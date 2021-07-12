Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.44. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARWR. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 1.26.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

