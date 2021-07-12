Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.44. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARWR. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 1.26.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.