BTIG Research Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $302.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $256.00 to $302.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.88.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $264.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.36. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $269.68. The company has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,665 shares of company stock worth $43,807,199. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

