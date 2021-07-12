Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $372,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $360,880.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $376,580.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $310,260.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $297,960.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $293,260.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $291,380.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $273,860.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $309,960.00.

BILL opened at $190.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.77. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.45 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.