Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSIS opened at $100.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.11 and a 12-month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.