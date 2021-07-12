Bank of Montreal Can Sells 13,983 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,983 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at $143,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $44.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.26. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

