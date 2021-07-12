$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $1.02. Boyd Gaming reported earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYD. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.84. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $2,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

