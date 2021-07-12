Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NKTR opened at $17.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.79. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $144,533.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $245,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

