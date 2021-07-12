Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,200. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $53.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.