Northern Trust Corp Sells 54,493 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of Redwood Trust worth $13,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,064,000 after buying an additional 144,798 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,365,000 after buying an additional 202,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $12,708,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,175,000 after buying an additional 39,345 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RWT stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

